Daily injections to increase students’ memory! College home tutor caught by police 20-year-old Delhi tutor arrested for giving injections to students to improve memory | crime

#NewDelhi: Twenty-year-old college students used to teach tuition to sixth to ninth grade students in the area. And during that teaching he used to give ‘injections’ for the good of the students. The police have arrested the home tutor of the college on the basis of sensational allegations after receiving information from a secret source. In the initial interrogation, the young man confessed to his deeds. The accused tutor claimed that he had seen on YouTube that ‘saline injections’ to improve memory were infallible. So for the good of the students, he used to apply that injection on them.

The name of the accused tutor is Sandeep. He is studying for a bachelor’s degree in art. Lives in Mandawali Thana area of ​​East Delhi. He used to teach sixth to ninth class students in the area. An unidentified local (whose child was also taught by the teacher) called the police and reported the matter first. The accused teacher was then arrested. Ajit, a sub-inspector of Mandawali police station, said he rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Sandeep admitted to injecting himself during interrogation. He was then arrested.

During the interrogation, Sandeep said that he found out about the injection by watching YouTube. This injection given with ordinary saline increases the memory of the students. Police have filed a case under Section 337 (endangering human life by the negligent act) against the arrested tutor.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:February 15, 2021, 5:53 PM IST

