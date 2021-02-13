Danger of parents! Mumbai: 12-year-old boy steals from home to ‘save’ his parents | national

The incident came to the notice of the people of the house on February 10. As can be seen, the locker has a lemon instead of jewelry.

#Mumbai: What people do not do for the protection of loved ones. But many times people make wrong decisions out of emotion. The 12-year-old from Vasai (West) in Mumbai also wanted to save his parents. But in doing so, he stepped in the wrong direction. The teenager stole from his house after falling into the trap of two misdeeds.

The police of Varsi police station are arresting the two accused after the whole incident became known. The two accused are Maqsood Ansari (45) and Asif Menon (18). According to police sources, the two accused identified themselves as fortune tellers. They are pre-acquainted with the teenager. Ansari and Asif told the teenager that his parents were in danger. Black magic must be done to cut that danger. And I want a lot of money for this puja.

The teenager agreed to the words of Ansari and Asif to save his parents. He stole jewelery worth Tk 15 lakh from his house. He then handed over the jewelery to the two accused. The two accused forced the teenager to do as they said. He was told with a few lemons to keep it in his parents’ house. Not only that, they were told not to tell anyone about this incident. Gradually, the teenager stole all the jewelery from the house and handed it over to the two accused. The incident came to the notice of the people of the house on February 10. As can be seen, the locker has a lemon instead of jewelry. The police can find out the whole matter by investigating the incident of theft.

Published by:Simli Raha First published:February 13, 2021, 8:34 AM IST

