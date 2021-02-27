Day before polls, Cong candidate in Bardoli joins BJP

A day ahead of the elections to the municipalities and district and taluka panchayats, Congress candidate from Bardoli municipality Mehul Panchal joined the BJP on Saturday. Panchal joined the BJP in the presence of state Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA from Bardoli seat, Ishwar Parmar.

Panchal, who was contesting from ward number 2 of Bardoli municipality, also uploaded a video on social media claiming that he was “impressed with the working style of state and central governments led by BJP”.

Panchal said, “I have joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of party MLA Ishwar Parmar. I appeal to the voters of ward number 2 to support the BJP candidates. This was the first election in my life. My mother had contested from Congress ticket in 2010 election but had lost. My mother is still with the Congress. ”

Congress president of Bardoli town Kiran Lakdawala said the BJP is “luring” many of its candidates to join the party because they know that Congress will come to power in the municipalities.

“The BJP had been luring and creating pressure on many of our candidates. They were successful in snatching one candidate, while remaining others are still with Congress. The reason for BJP doing such things is that they know that this time Congress will come to power in the municipalities, ”Lakdawala said.

BJP president of Bardoli Rakesh Gandhi said that there are more Congress workers who also want to join BJP. “Since the last few days, Mehul was willing to join the BJP, but he could not get a medium. He contacted us through local contacts and finally we decided to take him in our party. There are many other Congress workers who know that there is no future in the Congress party and are willing to join the BJP in the coming days, ”he said.