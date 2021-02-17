Death penalty for reckless love of youth! Preparations for the execution of the first woman in independent India Execution of Shabnam First woman to be hanged post Independent India | crime

On the night of April 14, 2006, she hacked her family member to death along with her boyfriend Selim

# Mathura: Preparations are underway to hang a woman for the first time in the history of independent India. Amroha Shabnam is the woman who will be hanged There are special arrangements for the execution of women in the country in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Preparations have already started there. The convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged by Pawan Jallad 7 of Meerut He has already visited the execution site in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh However, the date of the execution has not yet been determined.

On April 14, 2006, Shabnam, a resident of Amroha, brutally murdered seven members of her family by hanging out with her boyfriend. In this case, the Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Shabnam. The President also rejected the begging petition . So Shabnam is the first female prisoner to be hanged after independence.

Notably, special arrangements were made for the execution of women in Mathura Jail 150 years ago, but no executions were ever carried out. “The execution date has not been fixed yet, but we have started preparations,” said Shailendra Kumar, a senior jail official. Shabnam will be hanged as soon as the death warrant is issued.

According to the prison superintendent, Pawan Jallad has inspected everything. A rope is being brought from a boxer in Bihar for hanging. If there is no change at the last minute, then Shabnam will be the first woman to be hanged in independent India

Read more Finding the girl next door in the empty house alone, the young man jumped! Attempted murder after rape, allegations …



<!–

Loading…

–>



Shabnam is the only daughter of teacher Shawkat Ali, who lives in Bawankhedi village in Hasanpur area of ​​Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh. On the night of April 14, 2006, she hacked her family member to death along with her boyfriend Selim

Shawkat Ali’s family consisted of wife Hashmi, son Anis, Rashid, daughter-in-law Anjum, daughter Shabnam and ten-month-old grandson Arash. He raised his daughter Shabnam with great affection After graduation, Shabman started working as a teacher But his love seems to bring a storm in life After getting involved with Salim, the son of the village But the family did not want to accept their love The girl was also Nasarbanda 7 So in consultation with Selim, Shabnam would go to the house at night to take sleeping pills and meet her boyfriend. This has been going on for a long time Finally, one day Shabnam’s sister came home After taking sleeping pills that day, Shabnam and Salim decided to kill everyone Shabnam 7 hacked and killed his family members like that From the morning, the village was informed that the miscreants had killed 8 However, he gradually became suspicious and was arrested by the police Selim was also arrested The two admitted the incident during interrogation Shabnam also upheld the death sentence in the Supreme Court The President has rejected the begging petition As a result, Shabnam 7 is going to be hanged after killing everyone in the family

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 17, 2021, 4:31 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>