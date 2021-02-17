Delhi court dismissed former Union minister MJ Akbars criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani rc, #MeToo: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani Beksur | national

A Delhi court has acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation suit filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. Akbar’s defamation suit was dismissed on Wednesday by the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rabindra Kumar Pandey.

#NewDelhi: A Delhi court has acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation suit filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. Akbar’s defamation suit was dismissed on Wednesday by the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rabindra Kumar Pandey. At the same time, the judge observed, “a woman can file her complaint even after decades if necessary.” “Even an established person in society can be a sexual harasser,” the judge added.

In 2016, US producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of one sexual harassment after another. Trending on Twitter is the hashtag Mitu (#MeToo). The remnants of the movement spread from the United States to the whole world. India was not left out either. Just then, his former colleague Priya Ramani accused Akbar of sexual harassment. In a 2016 report, Priya wrote that 23 years ago, she went to a luxury hotel in South Mumbai for a job interview. He was called to bed in the closed room of the hotel. Priya did not name anyone in that report. A year later, Priya claimed on Twitter that MJ Akbar, a former editor of a national newspaper, wanted to take her to his bed.

After reading Priya’s tweet, there was an uproar all over the country. Under pressure, State Minister for External Affairs MJ Akbar resigned from Modi’s cabinet on October 16, 2016. Two days earlier, on October 15, he filed a defamation suit against Priya. Akbar was accused in court of sexual harassment to tarnish his reputation. Priya’s report in 2016 and the tweet directly against Akbar the following year are part of that conspiracy. Priya had a counter-argument in court, which is exactly what she is saying.

Dismissing Akbar’s allegations, the judge said, “Such incidents are shameful in a country of epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata.” Until the Vishakha guideline was made in the Supreme Court, there was no time to file a complaint of sexual harassment due to social shame. Society needs to understand the impact of sexual harassment on a victim.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 17, 2021, 6:10 PM IST

