Delhi govt grants one-month relaxation for nursery admission

The Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to grant a 30-day relaxation to students in the age criteria for nursery admissions.

“It is reiterated that age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the heads of the school in both the minimum and maximum age limit. Therefore, any parent seeking age relaxation in respect of their ward, may approach the school principal through a manual application for his or her consideration, ”the Directorate of Education (DOE) said in a letter to schools.

The age criterion has been fixed by the DOE every year since 2018 and relaxations have been granted in previous sessions too.

For admissions in nursery, KG and class 1 there is an upper limit. The child cannot be more than four years of age for admission in nursery as on March 31, for KG it is five years and for class 1 it is six years.

The nursery admissions began on February 18 and the application window will close on March 4. The first list of selected candidates will be released on March 20.