Navigation
Delhi metro services on Dwarka-Rajiv Chowk section hit due to technical glitch
National News

Delhi metro services on Dwarka-Rajiv Chowk section hit due to technical glitch

1 min read


Services on a major section of the busy Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were intermittently affected for nearly two hours on Friday due to a technical snag, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida City Center.

The DMRC tweeted in the morning that there was a “Delay in service from Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk. Normal service on all other lines ”.

A DMRC official later said, “The train services on Blue Line witnessed a minor delay on up line, as they headed from Uttam Nagar West station towards Dwarka station due to a technical issue with a track circuit intermittently near Uttam Nagar station between 8 am and 10 am ”.

Train services on the entire Blue Line were “broadly normal” during this period, he said. Around 11 AM, the DMRC again tweeted that “normal services have resumed” on the Blue Line.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: