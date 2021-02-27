Delhi Police look for journalist accused of rape

Delhi Police said they are looking for a 28-year-old Mumbai-based journalist accused of raping a woman at a five-star hotel in Chankyapuri on February 20.

Police said they received a complaint from the woman two days after the incident and have sent teams to Mumbai to look for the journalist, identified as Varun Hiremath, who works at an English news channel. Police said his father owns a pharmaceutical company.

“The accused was not found at his residence in Mumbai; his family doesn’t know his whereabouts. We are looking for him, ”said a senior police officer.

According to the FIR, the two met last week at a cafe in Khan Market and the accused later told her to come to his hotel room, where multiple incidents of rape, violence and sexual assault allegedly took place.