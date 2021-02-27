Navigation
Delhi Police look for journalist accused of rape
National News

Delhi Police look for journalist accused of rape

1 min read


Delhi Police said they are looking for a 28-year-old Mumbai-based journalist accused of raping a woman at a five-star hotel in Chankyapuri on February 20.

Police said they received a complaint from the woman two days after the incident and have sent teams to Mumbai to look for the journalist, identified as Varun Hiremath, who works at an English news channel. Police said his father owns a pharmaceutical company.

“The accused was not found at his residence in Mumbai; his family doesn’t know his whereabouts. We are looking for him, ”said a senior police officer.

According to the FIR, the two met last week at a cafe in Khan Market and the accused later told her to come to his hotel room, where multiple incidents of rape, violence and sexual assault allegedly took place.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: