Dell is India’s Most Trusted Brand for second time, Mi Mobiles rises to 2nd, Samsung Mobiles is 3rd ranked: TRA report

Dell has achieved top slot as India’s Most Trusted Brand second year in a row in TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2020, the tenth edition in its series. It is followed in second place by Mi Mobiles, which also leads the Mobile Phone Category for the first time this year. Samsung Mobiles secures the 3rd place, followed by Apple iPhone and LG Televisions taking 4th and 5th ranks, respectively.

Oppo is at 6th spot on the trust ranks this year. Sony Entertainment Television, the Hindi GEC ranks 7th, featuring among the top ten for the first time in ten years. Maruti Suzuki, the Four-Wheeler manufacturer makes to 8th rank and is also the leader in the Automobile Super-Category. The 9th Most Trusted Brand rank is held by Samsung Televisions and is followed by Vivo mobile phones at the 10th slot. Five mobile phone brands make it to the top-ten list from among the twenty listed, making it the largest category in the report.

TRA Research has completed its 10th year in the field of Consumer Insights and Brand Analytics and counts among India’s top brands as its clients. TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2020 is the result of a comprehensive primary research conducted on TRA’s proprietary 10-Brand Behaviours which make up the Brand Trust Matrix. This year’s study had 1,711 consumer-influencers across 16 cities as respondents and over 8,000 unique brands were analyzed, from which the top 1000 brands have been listed in this year’s report. The report lists 323 Categories and 41 Super-Categories and F&B and FMCG.

The categories with the largest number of brands are F&B (151 brands) and FMCG (144 brands) contributing to 29.5% of the total brands. LG secures a grand slam with leadership in Televisions (All-India Rank 5), Refrigerators (All-India Rank 14), Washing Machines (All-India Rank 26). Some other Category leaders in TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2020 are Patanjali Dant Kanti (All-India Rank 15) from Toothpaste Category which has broken the nine-year winning streak of Colgate, and Airtel (All-India Rank 20) from Mobile Service Providers.

Other category leaders include, Tanishq (All-India Rank 48) in Jewellery, Euro Kids (All-India Rank 52) in Pre-School, American Express (All-India Rank 59) in Credit Cards, Muthoot Finance (All-India Rank 60) in Financial Services, Jeep (All-India Rank 64) in SUV Manufacturer, Zee5 (All-India Rank 108) leads in OTT, Okaya (All-India Rank 140) in Inverter Batteries, and Livpure (All-India Rank 141) in Water Purifiers.

Commenting on the launch, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said “The Covid times have been harrowing for brands, and even consumers have been in an extended state of anxiety for multiple reasons. The impact of the pandemic is visible on the trust placed in brands, leading to a dethroning of many erstwhile category leaders.”