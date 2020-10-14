Desi Ghee for Desi Celebrations – Anik Ghee brings high quality Ghee for better health

Anik Dairy has been a trusted brand for dairy products in India for over 55 years. Anik’s products are the finest in terms of purity, quality, nutrition, and taste. With a heritage of offering quality products for over five decades, Anik Ghee will now also be available in new Rs 20 sachets at an affordable cost so that every family can enjoy sweets and scrumptious dishes prepared in fresh and quality desi ghee with loved ones during Navratri and Diwali.

A rich source of vitamin A, Ghee plays a vital role in the healthy growth of body, bone metabolism and strengthening the immune system. Anik Ghee is made from cream that is sourced from the freshest milk, and is produced under stringent hygienic standards making it a household name in north and east India, and is known for its superior quality, taste and danedar (granulated) texture. The rich quality of the ghee makes Anik Ghee a preferred choice amongst consumers.

Anik Ghee made from energy rich natural milk fat and buffalo milk makes the Ghee danedar in texture, is easy to melt and has a naturally long lasting aroma. Ghee is rich in Vitamin A, D, E and K making it extremely good for the eyes and skin. The natural unsaturated fatty acid in Anik Ghee makes the ghee a must consumption for strengthening of bones and joints. In addition, the oleic acid in the ghee enhances flavors of food making it super delicious.

“Ghee category has a peak seasonality during the Indian festive season starting from Navratri till Diwali”, said, Mr. Srinivas Raju, CEO, Anik Milk Products Pvt. Ltd., “Consumer’s health is of utmost importance to us. High standards of quality control while procurement of milk and butter during production helps us in maintaining superior quality of the ghee. Zero compromise on quality makes Anik Ghee a healthier choice for customers. We work with more than 700 distributors across India and have plans of expansion in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh as well as Jammu & Kashmir. We have also introduced a 30 ml ghee sachet at just Rs 20, with this and our expansion plans; we aim to reach every Indian household this festive season.”

Anik Ghee is available in carton & tin packs across various pack sizes starting from 30ml sachet, 100ml, 200ml, 500ml, 1ltr, 5ltr & 15kg. This festive season, choose Anik Ghee, one of the bestsellers from the brand’s stable and make a healthy and quality choice for you and your loved ones