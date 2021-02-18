Navigation
Details of crop sown should be registered by farmers: Khattar
National News

Details of crop sown should be registered by farmers: Khattar

2 min read


Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the details of the crop sown in every acre should be registered by farmers on the ‘Meri Fasal – Mera Byora’ portal. Besides this, the details of patches of land lying vacant should also be updated on the portal, he said during a meeting of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran (farmers welfare department) held here, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, during the meeting, the officials informed that at present 92 lakh acres of land is verified, of which about 68 lakh acres of land is under cultivation. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ascertain the usage of the remaining 24 lakh acres of uncultivated land.

He said that the mechanism of crop verification will be strengthened under ‘Meri Fasal – Mera Byora’ scheme.

Khattar said that it is difficult to enhance the income of farmers on the basis of agriculture only. For this, it is important to promote agriculture related activities like horticulture, floriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, he said.

He said that initially plans for peri-urban agriculture should be formulated for four districts – Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Faridabad so that there could be cultivation according to local needs.

The Chief Minister said that it is the responsibility of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to monitor the farmer welfare schemes being run by various departments and to increase their income and ensure the proper implementation of these schemes.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

This Petrol Pump Free Petrol in Tamil Nadu: Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel For Children Who Recite Thiruvalluvar’s Couplets | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: