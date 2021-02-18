Details of crop sown should be registered by farmers: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the details of the crop sown in every acre should be registered by farmers on the ‘Meri Fasal – Mera Byora’ portal. Besides this, the details of patches of land lying vacant should also be updated on the portal, he said during a meeting of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran (farmers welfare department) held here, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, during the meeting, the officials informed that at present 92 lakh acres of land is verified, of which about 68 lakh acres of land is under cultivation. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ascertain the usage of the remaining 24 lakh acres of uncultivated land.

He said that the mechanism of crop verification will be strengthened under ‘Meri Fasal – Mera Byora’ scheme.

Khattar said that it is difficult to enhance the income of farmers on the basis of agriculture only. For this, it is important to promote agriculture related activities like horticulture, floriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, he said.

He said that initially plans for peri-urban agriculture should be formulated for four districts – Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Faridabad so that there could be cultivation according to local needs.

The Chief Minister said that it is the responsibility of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to monitor the farmer welfare schemes being run by various departments and to increase their income and ensure the proper implementation of these schemes.