Dhakineshwar metro likely to start from next month, Dakshineswar metro to start next month! The Ministry of Railways is not ruling out the possibility kolkata

There are separate roads to reach this metro station. Similarly, there is a road to take the metro from Dakshineswar station in Dunkuni-Sealdah branch.

#Kolkata: Board sources have given such an indication. With the launch of Metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar, communication between the northern and southern suburbs will be smoother. Many hoped that Kalpataru Pujo could be reached by Dakshineswar temple by pressing the metro. As a result, you can reach Dakshineswar from next month of this year by taking the metro. Officials of RVNL and Kolkata Metro Rail have already completed two inspections. Metro’s trial run is in full swing. Seeing this, the officers of all the departments including General Manager Manoj Joshi visited Dakshineswar and Baranagar metro stations with all the officers.

RVNL representatives have inspected the station, track more than once. Officers including the General Manager of Metro Rail inspected the trolley from Noapara to Dakshineswar. If all goes well, Dakshineswar Metro Station may resume passenger service on February 10. Work is in full swing from Noapara to Dakshineswar. All the construction work of Dakshineswar Metro Station has been completed. The work of arranging Baranagar metro station is over. The rest of the work is in full swing in the Baranagar metro station area. RVNL and Metro Rail officials are checking the progress of the work every day. Dakshineswar metro station looked a lot like a temple. Seen from a distance, it looks like you are entering the Dakshineswara temple.

There are separate roads to reach this metro station. Similarly, there is a road to take the metro from Dakshineswar station in Dunkuni-Sealdah branch. Baranagar station, however, is on the Belgharia Expressway. It can be easily reached from Dunlop. There is only one station from Noapara to Dakshineswar. The distance between Noapara and Dakshineswar is only 4.1 km. The construction work is over. Now the work of signal-telecommunication is in full swing. As this work is completed, an application is going to be submitted to the CRS. The construction work of the station building has been completed. The escalator has been installed The platform board sat down. ATV test is in progress. The work of installing ticket counter machine is in full swing. Various spiritual murals have been placed at the station. The station has been widened keeping in mind the crowds on special days. However, there is still some work to be done in Baranagar.

In particular, even after the track is finished, it is being charged and tested repeatedly. However, there are some problems while operating the metro on this new route Since there is no place for carshed in Dakshineswar, the metro will be available only when the train arrives from Noapara carshed. Metro filled with passengers from Noapara will come and stand on the platform. After unloading the passengers there, it will go to Baranagar again. From there, the line will be changed from the crossover to another platform in Dakshineswar. As a result, getting in and out of the train is quite time consuming here. The situation will be more difficult to handle if there is a huge crowd on special days. Metro claims, however, that all security measures will be in place. It was first noticed that this metro station would be launched at Kali Pujo. But the problem arises because the very important TPWS machine from Europe, the flap gate, does not arrive. Metro is optimistic that these will soon be tested by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. According to Metro Rail sources, General Manager Manoj Joshi will visit the station again on the 1st. He is going to visit CRS on the 3rd. If all goes well, the Prime Minister can inaugurate the project a week later. Kolkata’s new metro station is currently waiting for the journey to begin soon.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:January 29, 2021, 9:03 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>