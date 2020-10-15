Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood to co-host ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’| United Nations India, NITI Aayog and Discovery India join hands to celebrate India’s selfless heroes of Covid-19 pandemic with ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’

“United Nations India, NITI Aayog and Discovery India join hands to celebrate India’s selfless heroes of Covid-19 pandemic with ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’“.

Recognising India’s unsung selfless heroes who have gone out of their way to help those in need during the COVID19 pandemic, the United Nations in India and NITI Aayog, in partnership with Discovery channel, are launching #BharatKeMahaveer. The campaign will celebrate Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness – extending a helping hand to the vulnerable, going that extra mile – selflessly and without any expectation.

As part of the campaign, Bharat Ke Mahaveer, a three-part series will air on Discovery Channel to celebrate the actions by 12 champions from across India who, through their exemplary actions have been spreading a ray of hope, coming together in strength and solidarity. The series will be co-hosted by the UN Secretary-General’s SDGAdvocate Dia Mirza and actor Sonu Sood, who was recently conferred the ‘Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the Government of Punjab for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.