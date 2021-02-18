Dia Mirza looks gorgeous in these pictures from her wedding festivities

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15. And while we are still not over her simple yet absolutely gorgeous wedding look, pictures of the actor in an Anita Dongre ensemble during one of her wedding festivities have been shared by the designer. As always, it is difficult to look away from her.

The Thappad The actor looked lovely in the pink anarkali set which was teamed with a matching dupatta. She braided her hair and accessorized the look with a statement neckpiece.

Check out the pictures here.

While sharing the pictures on social media, the designer label wrote: “Dearest Dia, ⁣ ourYour compassionate heart, your relentless passion for the environment and animals and your indomitable courage to stand up for what you believe in – you embody the Anita Dongre woman . ⁣ And as you step into this new chapter of your life, we wish you lots of love and laughter, and a beautiful ever after. “Thank you for making us a part of your wedding festivities.”

At her wedding, she looked lovely in a ‘Chokadi’ Varanasi silk brocade sari featuring floral ‘barfi’ jaal with ‘butas’ and customized ‘Nafisa’ organza odhani featuring ‘chand buta’ motifs hand embroidered in ‘Zardozi’, shared Raw Mango.

Dia had accessorized the wedding look with heavy jewelery comprising a polki necklace, jhumkis, and a maangtika.

Another highlight of her wedding was the presence of a priestess. The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and expressed her gratitude for Sheela Atta. Dia shared, “Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality ”.

Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality https://t.co/aMZdyEZRdF pic.twitter.com/BeyFWCSGLw – Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2021

What do you think of her looks?