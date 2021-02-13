The premiere and press meet of new feature film “Dictionary”

By Trisha saha

Here the Tollywood comes with their new feature film “Dictionary” directed by Bratya Basu produced by Friends Communication (Firdausul Hasan and Pobal Halder) starring Abir Chatterjee, Nusrat Jahan, Mosharraf Karim, Poulomi Basu, Falguni Chatterjee, Modhurima Basak and Arna Mukhopadhay.This was the 10th film which is produce by Friends communication.

The film center on a typical person, a character having shades of different colours. He is Makar, as we see him in the film is a small industrialist; a self made man with a so-called underdeveloped, half-educated origin. He is now living at newly grown metropolis at Kolkata Rajarhat area. Makar, when was young, passed a turbulent life (people used to call him ‘makra, a rouge’), but he is now apparently groomed though Makar randomly uses slangs in vocabularies. Sometimes his old rough and though type comes out in flashes. He observes himself;he takes drink alone in dark night and says ‘cheers’ to some absent companion. Makar had a bitter struggling past, and he is determined now to provide a planned, sophisticated urban life to his family—his wife Sreemati and son Rakesh. This world as viewed by Makar approves only some clear achievers, an up-to-date type, fluent in English with good accent. Makar has some limitations and perhaps due to that reason he dreams about his son. It is not that Makar could build up a loving relationship with his son, there is a distance. Makar can hardly express his emotions in a conceivable way. But he is keen to become a true and responsible father in all senses. Makar is egoistic, takes big challenges in business and at present he has taken a lump sum amount of overdraft from a bank and he is compelled to be docile with the bank official. The story line/plot starts with this line of portrayal.

Daily life of Makar, both in his factory and domesticity is developed .His life with Sreemati and Rakesh is on the flow. Makar is very much troubled with finance for a project. At present he is dealing with a bank official and we find him in a fluid state, arranging papers for more overdraft. Sourav, the banker, suddenly turns up to Makar’s flat.. an informal visit at a personal level. Sourav is a proud one, power-exercising, self-boosting type. Makar dislikes him but bound to be very cordial as Sourav is the authority here. Now we see a debate. Makar calls Rakesh. Sourav starts to comment on different issues in his own bossy way. The issue is the labour class that is the working people in industries. Sourav termed them HONEST and KNAVE. Rakesh protests humbly that no one can be honest and knave simultaneously. Sourav’s knowledge is at crisis. Makar becomes restless. Sourav is highly offended. Rakesh is still fixed on his opinion. Situation worsens .Makar becomes arrogant, scolds Rakesh and asked Rakesh to be sorry in a dominating tune. Sreemati is trying to cool the situation. Makar is anxious whether this episode would ruin his credit at the bank. Sourav leaves. Makar goes to Rakesh`s room and slaps his son with a sense of gross despair. Makar feels that his son does not understand what amount of effort is borne by his father to provide best school for Rakesh. After some days Makar just hounds Rakesh`s room. Then he finds a dictionary and just tries to get the meaning of KNAVE and gets the following# unprincipled man, rouge, a servant, a person lives by cheating. Does it mean that Rakesh is right? How a cheater can be honest? Makar is bewildered. Next day Makar tapped different sources to confirm the meaning of the word KNAVE. It indicates a person who lives by cheating. So Rakesh is perfectly right. Makar decides to pay back all dues to the bank by selling his assets. Makar meets Sourav and as a true father tells that ‘my son knows better, Sir’. At night Makar enters Rakesh’s rom when Rakesh is asleep. Sreemati touches her difficult husband from back. A true father may bow down and may utter ‘sorry’. All hidden expressions of Makar are now in tears.

A sub_ plot is there that indicates who is a true husband. Sreemati`s brother Suman is infatuated with Smita. Smita is older than Suman, married with Ashok. Ashok is not happy with smita’s attitude towards Suman, but the relationship is so gentle and ‘Devar-Bhabi’ in appearance, nothing is awkward. Suman gets married with Nabanita , Smita gets a shock and it is shared with her husband at last. Meaning of true companion is revealed. However a dictionary says husband as a master not a friend, …life and sensitive experience gives a proper meaning.

This film is already release on 11th of february in Inox go and watch this movie to yours nearest cinema halls.