Dinesh going to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat? Today is probably the 8th to join the BJP Dinesh Trivedi is Likely to Become MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat | national

#Delhi: Will Dinesh Trivedi, a new grassroots activist, go to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat this time? Such a possibility is strong Because on the same day, a notification has been issued for the election of two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat Not only that, he can join BJP today

Speaking during the Rajya Sabha session, Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP. He also clarified about leaving the grassroots Dinesh complained that despite the violence in Bengal, he could not do anything That is why he is suffocating

Dinesh Trivedi lost to Arjun Singh from Barrackpore constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was later nominated as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha by Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee. Even after that, Trinamool could not hold Dinesh Trinamool MP Sukhendushekhar Roy alleges that the former railway minister is leaving the party to pursue a bigger path.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:February 12, 2021, 2:33 PM IST

