Dipak Haldar to join BJP on tuesday, Deepak Haldar joins BJP today in the presence of Shuvendu-Rajib | kolkata

In the coming days, then in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas will fall a lot of flowers under the power of Padma? The battle between the two camps is intense with a pair of flowers and a lotus flower.

#Kolkata: Deepak Haldar will join BJP on Tuesday He will join the BJP in the presence of Shuvendu and Rajiv at the Baruipur meeting on the same day On Monday, Deepak Haldar resigned from all Trinamool posts Diamond Harbor MLA Deepak Haldar. Deepak Haldar has been ‘dissonant’ for a long time.

After resigning, Deepak Haldar said that he had been disrespected for the last four and a half years and had not been invited to any political program. No administrative meeting was invited He made it clear that he would not join the Trinamool Congress in the coming days

On the other hand, Kunal Ghosh mocked Deepak’s move and said, ‘People in the area don’t even know Deepak Haldar. Votek took such a step a few months ago knowing he would not get a ticket this time.

In the last few days, several leaders have left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP Gerua Shibir in Chanmane says, ‘Wait a few more days. Trinamool Congress people cannot be found in Bengal ‘. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, ‘The disintegration of the grassroots has just begun. There are still many big surprises left. Many leaders of the ruling party are on the waiting list for joining the BJP.

According to political analysts, the BJP has solidified its political ground in different parts of the state. However, they have not yet been able to expand the organization in Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas. The BJP is desperate to consolidate political ground in Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas by activating former Kolkata mayor and former state minister Shovan Chatterjee, a one-time shadow ally of Mamata Banerjee. In the eyes of BJP leaders, that is why Mamata is now in Kolkata and Abhishek’s South 24 Parganas. In the coming days, then in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas will fall a lot of flowers under the power of Padma? The battle between the two camps is intense with a pair of flowers and a lotus flower.

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published:February 2, 2021, 9:09 AM IST

