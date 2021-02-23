Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary: ​​’You filled my life with love’

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have never failed to awe their audience with their romantic posts. On Monday, they made their fans go weak in the knees with their adorable Instagram posts for each other on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary.

Shoaib took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture of himself with Dipika. Wishing her on their wedding anniversary, he wrote, “Love is not about how many days, months or years you have been together. Love is how much you love each other every single day. Almahmdulillah 3 years completed Inshallah endless to go. ”

Dipika, on the other hand, expressed that life has only gotten better and beautiful each day.

She thanked Shoaib for choosing her and giving her a family that made the journey more beautiful.

“3 years now of being“ Shoaib ki dulhan ”and life only gets better & more beautiful each day. You have filled my life with so much love that sometimes I get scared. In life, Ammi and abasaba_ka_jahan’s love has also come. (Life is more beautiful because of the love I received from mother and sister Saba). (Without them, the journey wouldn’t have been this beautiful). “

She also flaunted her sister-in-law’s gift, a scarf that has “Shoaib Ki Dulhan” (Shoaib’s bride) written over it.

Sharing about the same, Dipika wrote, “Saba made this love affair very special by giving a gift to the couple. (Saba made the day special by gifting me this scarf. She knows what I like and what I keep close to my heart.) ”

Ending her beautiful note for Shoaib, Dipika wrote, “Happy marriage Anniversary to us @ shoaib2087 and Happy 3 beautiful years of togetherness Ammi @saba_ka_jahaan & Shoaib. You are all my life… You are my life (You all are my life) ”

Shoaib and Dipika, who shared the screen space in Sasural Simar Ka, got married in 2018. The same year, Dipika participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner.

On the work front, Dipika and Shoaib recently featured in a single titled “Yaar Dua.” Dipika was last seen in Star Plus’ show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She also marked her Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Paltan, a 2018 release. Shoaib, on the other hand, featured in 2019 release Battalion 609. On television, he was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya.