Discovery+ launches India ke liye India special shows; elevates its local content line-up with eminent celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Rana Daggubati, Neeraj Pandey and Randeep Hooda

Discovery+, India’s first and leading aggregated real-life entertainment and learning streaming app, which was launched earlier this year, is all set to up the ante by foraying into original programming for the India market. Staying true to its promise of catering to the audience demand, discovery+ will launch a slew of exciting Originals starting from December 9, 2020 including shows such as Mission Frontline, featuring talented actor Rana Daggubati; Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil, narrated in Hindi by eminent celebrity Randeep Hooda and Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century, which will be presented by acclaimed Indian Film director Neeraj Pandey along with versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee as the host.

discovery+, one of India’s highest rated OTT apps on Google Play and App Store, has kept the users entertained since its launch in March. Since then discovery+ has added over 600 marquee shows across 60 different sub-genres including survival, sports, biopics, mystery, lifestyle, nature, science, military, crime, investigation, adventure, food, travel, to name just a few. The app has been the first destination for all the users who look for differentiated content in the real-life entertainment and learning space.

Watch ‘Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil’ on 9th December 2020; while ‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’ and ‘Mission Frontline’ coming soon only on discovery+.

Discovery+ launches India ke liye India special shows

discovery+ forays into Originals with Mission Frontline featuring Rana Daggubati, Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil with Randeep Hooda as the narrator and Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century presented by Neeraj Pandey and featuring Manoj Bajpayee as the host

Watch the sizzle video here- https://youtu.be/aiKhrhIaUS8

Below are the social media posts by-

Rana Daggubati– https://www.instagram.com/p/CIUuxRGjfCF/?igshid=ahiwsvcbzi2f

Randeep Hooda– https://www.instagram.com/p/CIUuwuxhBfn/?igshid=1npxjr1ajw49b