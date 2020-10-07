Discovery Plus announces India’s Biggest Learning Festival with top sporting and entertainment couples Lara Dutta- Mahesh Bhupathi, Saina Nehwal- Parupalli Kashyap and Riteish -Genelia Deshmukh

Discovery Plus, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, is all set to turn the festive season into a season of knowledge and learning with the launch of a first of its kind festival called the Discovery Plus The Big Learning Festival’. The Big Learning Festival is dedicated to celebrating the platform’s key target audience of lifelong learners. Both existing and new subscribers of Discovery Plus app between Oct 7 and Oct 11th, 2020, stand a chance to win from a huge pool of focused learning-oriented rewards such as laptops, SmartTVs, iPads and FireTV sticks.‘. The festival ends on Sunday night, 11th Oct. 11:59 pm.

To make this festival extra special, India’s top sporting and and entertainment celebrity couples- Lara Dutta- Mahesh Bhupathi, Saina Nehwal- Parupalli Kashyap and Riteish -Genelia Deshmukh will engage with fans on social media with interesting quizzes, chats, watch-lists and never-before-seen nuggets of trivia.

To participate in Discovery Plus The Big Learning Festival, users must subscribe to Discovery Plus app before Oct 11th and answer a single question correctly to be eligible for the prize. There would be a new question everyday and the question for the day will be declared on the app at 00:01 hrs every night.