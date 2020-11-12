Discovery Plus commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War-I with its latest offering India: The Forgotten Army

Discovery Plus, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, today announced the digital premiere of India: The Forgotten Army. Commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War 1, the gripping documentary traces and documents the courage of Indian soldiers, shipped to distant shores to live and fight in deplorable conditions during the First World War, featuring expert insights by Dr. Shashi Tharoor. The film is an adaptation of the book World War Sikh: Memoirs Of An Indian Cavalryman 1913-45 by Rana TS Chhina; and also uses first-person accounts to tell the story of the war and the circumstances that Indian cavalrymen faced, as revealed in the letters they wrote to their families, more than a hundred years ago.

India: The Forgotten Army looks at the crucial yet unnoticed role played by the Indian soldiers during World War I with expert inputs of notable personalities, including Dr. Shashi Tharoor– Former Minister of External Affairs, India, Tony McClenaghan– Military Hostorian, England and Dr. Santanu Das– Professor of English Literature, King’s College London amongst others. The documentary brings to light the extraordinary contribution of the Indian soldiers in the war, bringing to the fore many overlooked sacrifices.