Disha Patani turns heads in this black cut-out cocktail dress

You can never go wrong with the color black. And Disha Patani, who was recently spotted in a Shehla Khan outfit, proved it yet again.

Styled by Aastha Sharma, the off-shoulder dotted tulle cut-out ruffle detail midi had an asymmetrical hemline and complemented her svelte frame really well. The actor had worn it for an appearance on Bigg Boss.

Check out the pictures here.

The look was completed with stellar eye make-up and a classic emerald neckpiece and earrings, that added a hint of color.

Prior to her, it was Shraddha Kapoor who had stunned in a black ensemble from the label Aadnevik. Styled by Namrata, the actor looked gorgeous in the black velvet gown. The outfit featured statement sleeves, thigh-high slit, sequin detailing.

The look was completed with smokey eyes and matching earrings.

What do you think of her look?