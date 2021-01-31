Divorce does not happen after changing parties, wife Sujata took Soumitra in one hand in an explosive letter. Tmc leader sujata mandal sent a letter to bishnupur BJP Mp husband soumitra khan about their divorce issue | kolkata

Changing parties does not result in divorce. Incumbent Trinamool leader Sujata Khan sent a letter to BJP MP and husband Soumitra Khan in the wake of the divorce notice.

#Kolkata: Changing parties does not result in divorce. Incumbent Trinamool leader Sujata Khan sent a letter to BJP MP and husband Soumitra Khan in the wake of the divorce notice. Sujata Mandal Khan, wife of Bishnupur Center BJP MP Soumitra Khan, joined the Trinamool in December. Did Sujata come to the grassroots after discussing with Soumitra, the president of the state BJP’s youth front? Sujata has repeatedly avoided this question over the past few days.

Despite avoiding replies, Sujata said in a close circle, “Who can say that Soumitra will not join the Trinamool in the future?” “There have been ups and downs in our lives more than once in the last 10 years. The two of us have gone through it again and again. Even so, the divorce letter you sent me still amazes me.” However, he said, “After so many days, I can breathe a sigh of relief.”

Soumitra sent her a divorce notice shortly after Sujata’s change of party. Let’s see if this family fight adds a new dimension to politics. Last December, senior Trinamool leader Saugat Roy handed over the party flag to Sujata. Kunal Ghosh was present. Sujata said, “I took a challenge. Because, I have fought a lot for BJP. I have risked my life without any security. But the BJP did not give her any respect. ” Sujata Khan mentioned in her letter that she was fighting for her husband. “You and I now believe in two different political ideologies. Both are members of different political parties. But nowhere has anyone in my party said that we will not be able to maintain our normal relationship. Even I never mind.” I don’t understand that. “

Sujata said, “I have been fighting against the party for so long, but now many are leaving the party and joining the BJP. The corrupt leaders who have been in the grassroots for so long are now coming to the BJP and getting clean. The BJP is now turning into a grassroots ‘B’ team. Then why should I be in the ‘B’ team? I left the ‘A’ team. ” Sujata said, ” We will move forward in the way that team leader Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will lead. I don’t like cowardice. “

His wife Sujata played a big role in winning Soumitra from Bishnupur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Soumitra could not go to the polls at that time as per the court order. Sujata handled the election campaign alone in the entire center. There were allegations against Sujata, Amit Shah made the meeting ‘Facebook Live’. The top leadership of the team got angry with him. He was also publicly reprimanded. Since then, Sujata’s distance with the top leadership of the team has increased. In the three-page letter, Sujata repeatedly reminded that she got married against the wishes of her family. There are many obstacles. Take care of everything. People who have been together for 10 years can’t accept the divorce they want just to change parties. However, in the tone of the complaint, Sujata said that Soumitra has kept many of her things. Not returning.



ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:January 31, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

