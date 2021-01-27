Dr.C. M. Hossain of MAKAUT, WB Has Recently Edited a Book

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is proud of one of it’s faculty, Dr. Chowdhury Mobaswar Hossain, Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology at MAKAUT, WB, who has recently edited a book named “Bio-Polymer Based Nanomaterials in Drug Delivery and Biomedical Applications”, Edn. 1st. The Publisher is a renowned organization Elsevier. The book has been published on 14th Jan 2021, eBook ISBN 9780128208755. The Page Count is 628. The Link for the book is as follows:

https://www.elsevier.com/ books/biopolymer-based- nanomaterials-in-drug- delivery-and-biomedical- applications/bera/978-0-12- 820874-8

The prominent Editors are Hriday Bera, Chowdhury Mobaswar Hossain and Sudipta Saha.

The entire MAKAUT family along with its students is indeed delighted to share that Dr. Hossain has added this new feather in his cap.