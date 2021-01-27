Navigation
Dr.C. M. Hossain of MAKAUT, WB Has Recently Edited a Book
Kolkata Updates National News

Dr.C. M. Hossain of MAKAUT, WB Has Recently Edited a Book

1 min read

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is proud of one of it’s faculty, Dr. Chowdhury Mobaswar Hossain, Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology at MAKAUT, WB, who has recently edited  a book named “Bio-Polymer Based Nanomaterials in Drug Delivery and Biomedical Applications”, Edn. 1st. The Publisher is a renowned organization Elsevier. The book has been published on 14th Jan 2021, eBook ISBN 9780128208755. The Page Count is 628. The Link for the book is as follows:

https://www.elsevier.com/books/biopolymer-based-nanomaterials-in-drug-delivery-and-biomedical-applications/bera/978-0-12-820874-8

 

The prominent Editors are Hriday Bera, Chowdhury Mobaswar Hossain and Sudipta Saha.

 

The entire MAKAUT family along with its students is indeed delighted to share that Dr. Hossain has added this new feather in his cap.

admin

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates National News

Dr.C. M. Hossain of MAKAUT, WB Has Recently Edited a Book

1 min read
“Superbugs: The End of Antibiotics?” Exhibition inaugurated at Science City, Kolkata
Kolkata Updates National News

“Superbugs: The End of Antibiotics?” Exhibition inaugurated at Science City, Kolkata

7 min read
Kolkata Updates National News

Ormax Media focuses on regional markets; launches its GEC character popularity track in four languages

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

IRIS Home Fragrances now at Acropolis Mall, Kolkata

2 min read
%d bloggers like this: