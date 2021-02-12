Dragon Fruit Festival: Innovative Government of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Dragon Fruit Festival to encourage organic farming | UP to Hold Dragon Fruit Festival to Encourage Organic Farming in the State | national

After the strawberry festival, Uttar Pradesh went one step further to encourage the cultivation of other fruits and vegetables. A few days ago, a sweet potato festival was held in Gorakhpur as a part of this effort.

#Gorakshpur: After the strawberry festival, Uttar Pradesh went one step further to encourage the cultivation of other fruits and vegetables. A few days ago, a sweet potato festival was held in Gorakhpur as a part of this effort. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a dragon fruit festival should be celebrated this time. Along with that, the people should also understand the benefits of eating this fruit and the quality of this fruit as a medicine.

Dragon fruit is called super fruit. This is because the fruit contains calcium, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin C, iron and plenty of fiber. It is a very good quality anti-oxidant. Moreover, this fruit also works in controlling diabetes. There is no risk of gaining weight by eating this fruit, because this fruit does not contain any fat.

However, in addition to the Dragon Fruit Festival, the Uttar Pradesh government has a long list of such national fruit and vegetable festivals. Uttar Pradesh is a big state, so there are plans to hold different festivals in different places. Notable among them are Guava or Guava Festival in Prayagraj, Kala or Banana Festival in Kushinagar and Aonla or Gooseberry Festival in Pratapgarh.

Each of these festivals is part of the government’s ODOP or One District One Product project. Recently, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the benefits of eating strawberries, dragon fruit and sweet potatoes in his Mann Ki Baat program.

It is speculated that Yogi Adityanath’s government is focusing on dragon fruit to improve the health of the people of the state and enable farmers to sell their produce at a fair price. The Chief Minister also wants the farmers to adopt more organic farming. Once the dragon fruit is produced, it bears fruit again after four years. During this medieval period farmers can cultivate cauliflower, eggplant, tomato etc.



The Prime Minister also mentioned the name of Lambhuar Gayaprasad Singh of Sultanpur in the Mann Ki Bat program. He encouraged farmers in Barabanki and Kushinagar areas to produce dragon fruit.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:February 12, 2021, 1:51 PM IST

