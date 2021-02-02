Drug trafficking behind ladies money bags! About five and a half kg of charas was recovered Smuggling Charas through ladies designer bag 2 arrested drugs recovered | kolkata

Usually no one searches for such women’s money bags And with this opportunity, the traffickers were smuggling charas

#Kolkata: Charas smuggling in fancy ways! Smuggling of charas behind colorful ladies money bags! In the end, the men handed over the source of the ladies purse bag to the accused and the detectives According to Narcotics Control Bureau sources, two accused were arrested from Kolkata with a large quantity of charas. The Narcotics Control Bureau recovered about five and a half kg of charas from the accused The names of the victims are Radheshyam Chaupal and Laxman Kumar Dhrita is a resident of Madhubani in Bihar Detectives said the suspects were supplying charas

According to NCB intelligence sources, the huge amount of charas was being brought behind the embroidered ladies money bag. There is no way to doubt with the naked eye Because no one usually searches for such women’s money bags And with this opportunity, the traffickers were smuggling charas Charas was hiding in the packet behind the colorful ladies bag However, it is suspected that the NCB detectives Detectives kept an eye on the news through sources Why ladies purse for two men? This is what the detectives suspect. What’s in it? Realizing the opportunity, the detectives searched the ladies purse Detectives claim that charas was hidden under the skin of the embroidered bag on top of the ladies purse. Millions of rupees worth of charas was recovered from there

Another accused was also arrested with about 38 kg of charas Dhrita’s name is Santosh Kumar Jha The Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating whether they have anything to do with Santosh, a resident of Dandbhanga in Bihar. Detectives claim that charas has been recovered in many cases before. Ladies purse for women to men in the tabla! The ladies’ purse finally took the detectives one step further in recovering a large amount of charas However, investigators are investigating who else is involved in this cycle Who was supposed to give that charas? How was this trafficking? Bihar: Detectives are investigating whether there is any inter-state charas smuggling in Kolkata

Published by:ARPITA HAZRA
First published:February 2, 2021, 7:55 PM IST

