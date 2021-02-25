DU teachers write to LG, CM on grants

The issue of non-payment of grants to Delhi government-funded DU colleges has once again come to the fore, with teachers sending letters to the Chief Minister and LG.

In a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal On February 22, the DU Teachers’ Association requested the release of the fourth installment of grant-in-aid to the 12 Delhi government funded colleges. “Most colleges have not been able to pay salaries of employees for the last three months or more. We request that along with the fourth installment, adequate grants be released to cover the gap which has increased for over a year now, ”DUTA president Rajib Ray wrote.

The National Democratic Teachers’ Front also wrote to LG Anil Baijal, asking him to intervene in the matter.

Dean Colleges Balaram Pani said, “We have also been writing to the government every month to release grants for these colleges.” A Delhi government official said all funds have been paid “as per rules”.

On Wednesday, teachers and non-teaching staff also struck work at DU’s BR Ambedkar College where classes weren’t held.