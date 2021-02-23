Dubai offers chance to eat world’s most expensive biriyani topped with gold

In this world, you can find many people who are crazy about biryani. If biryani is placed in front of them, then it will quickly chatter. By the way, all of you can also join that list. You all must have eaten a lot, but have you eaten the most expensive biryani in the world? Yes, the world’s most expensive biryani is worth 20 thousand rupees and it is only one plate biryani. Hearing it was a shock.

By the way, this biryani has been launched by a restaurant in Dubai. It is being called the world’s most ‘expensive’ biryani.

This biryani has been launched by a restaurant called Bombay Borough. According to reports, the owner of this restaurant has included it in the menu on the first anniversary. It is not necessary that this biryani has to eat only one person but it can be eaten by six people simultaneously. It is said to be a Royal Biryani and is decorated with 23-carat gold.

