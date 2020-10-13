Durga Puja Fervour at Yauatcha, Kolkata

Bengal’s most awaited festival, Durga Puja brings us an endless emotion and nostalgia; it holds a special sentiment in our hearts. This is the time of the year where friends and family all come together to celebrate the biggest festival of the year, with Dhaaker taal and Dhunuchi naach. This year, Yauatcha, Kolkata an award-winning Chinese dim sum tea house, is all set to celebrate the most awaited time of the year with a special festive a la carte menu available from 15th October until 15th November, 2020.

This Durga Puja; one can indulge in a delightful combination of Modern Cantonese cuisine with a touch of local Bengali ingredients that are traditionally eaten or used during the Bengali festivities. The exquisitely planned festive menu will consist of an assorted range of delicious dim sum, stir-fry, staples and dessert, making sure that you can make the most of your festive commemorative feast.

A dining experience at Yauatcha is incomplete without having their intricately crafted dim sum. Try the favourite Prawn and Gondhoraj dumpling, wherein the culinary team has added a twist to the classic har gau by adding a zing of Gondhoraj, or the crunchy Banana blossom dumplinggarnished with a vibrant green coriander leaf. From the stir-fries, one must have the Stir-fried minced lamb with fried eggplant, made using modern Cantonese techniques and Asian flavours.

From the main dishes one can enjoy Steamed spicy Bhetki with mango and mustard sauce, Yauatcha’s rendition of the very popular ‘Sorshe Bhetki’ and for the staples, the Yang chow fried rice and Sweet and spicy lomein.

To end your festive meal, the alluring dessert section comprises of Fresh cream mousse with caramelized sweet curd ice creamto soothe your taste buds, a take on the classic Mishti doi.

Don’t forget to drop in this October and celebrate Durga Puja with friends and family over great flavours and ingredients from different parts of China and Bengal, cooked in distinct styles to perfection.

Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

Time: 12 pm – 10:30 pm (available for Lunch and Dinner)

Cost for a-la carte menu: Rs. 2000 ++ taxes

For Reservation Call: 09222222800

Delivery: To place your order, call: +91 98316 85542 or click: http://bit.ly/YauKOrder

Website: https://www.yauatcha.com/