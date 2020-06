Members of Shantiniketan Apartment of Shivaji Road,Baghajatin started their worship of Maa Durga in the view of Maa Annapurna to develop the mind power of the locality & their Prayings is only to get rid of Corona as early as Possible .



This beautiful idol created by Shri Sibu Saha,eminent artist who has overcomed this panedemic for making this art.