Durga Puja Offerings of King’s Bakery

Who- King’s Bakery

What– Pujo Fiesta

When- 20th October- 30th October2020

Time- 9am-9pm for Park Circus Outlet and 9am- 10pm for New Town outlet

Where- 1st outlet: Ground no.8, Rosedale Plaza Complex, Action Area 3, New town, Kolkata. 700160.

2nd outlet: 216/3b, AJC Bose road, Kolkata. 700017

Brief- Durga puja is celebrated with fun, frolic and food in India and many other parts of the world. This festival is incomplete without great food. King’s Bakery has come with an amazing combo offer this Durga Puja. Celebrate Durga Puja with mouthwatering delights at King’s Bakery

On the menu- A wide range of delicacies like Cheese Gimbap, Chicken Mayo Gimbap, Chili Gimbap, Kimchi Gimbap, Tuna Gimbap, Sweet Cream Coldbrew, Einspanner, Korean Coffee, Cafe Mocha and Cream Choux and much more.

Offer & Cost – Choose any kimbap, any coffee plus and two choux pastries at just Rupees 499/- per person.