Durga Puja Offerings of the 10e Cafe

Who- The 10e Cafe

What– Khaddo-Roshik-Bangali

When- 20th October- 26th October2020

Time- 12noon to 12 am

Where- 10E, Hungerford Street, Elgin, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

86a, Jhowtala Rd, Lower Range, Park Circus, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

Brief- With Durga Puja here, people are all set to celebrate the festival fiesta of happiness and zeal. Durga Puja is all about friends, family, fun, music, rituals and of course good food. The 10e Cafe is all set to offer some scrumptious dishes this Durga Puja.

On the menu- Paneer Cheese Malai Kebab,Tandoori Chicken, Dal Makhani, Chicken Handi, Garlic Naan , Butter Naan, Laccha Parantha, Chicken Tehri, Pineapple Raita, Tooty Fruity Ice cream, Kulfi Shake and Kiwi Delight.

Offer- Get 20% off on total food billing at the 10e Café.

Cost for two- Rupees 900 plus GST