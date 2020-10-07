Durga Puja Offerings of TRIBE

Who- TRIBE

What- Pujo Special Menu

When- 15th October to 15th November 2020

Time- 11 am to 10 pm

Where- 67, Gol Park, Ballygunge Gardens, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Brief- Durga puja is the most awaited festival in Bengal. During Pujo the love for food people have in Bengal are beyond words. This Durga Puja, TRIBE is celebrating the festival in a unique way. Celebrating the Bengali Cinema, TRIBE is paying a tribute to some of the immortal pairs of the Bengali Cinema and is dedicating their combo offers to them. Celebrate Durga Puja and Bengali Cinema this year at TRIBE.

On the menu- A wide range of combo delicacies like Bhanu Goenda Jahar Assistant (Veg Sandwich and Hot Beverage), Goopi Gayen Bagha Bayen (Veg Sandwich and Mocktail), Appu & Durga (Veg Wrap and Hot Beverage), Dr. Hazra & Mandar Bose (Veg Wrap and Mocktail), Uttam Kumar & Suchitra Sen (Non-veg Sandwich and Hot Beverage), RD Burman & Kishore Kumar (Non-veg Wrap and Hot Beverage), Debaki Basu & Kanan Devi (Non-veg Sandwich and Mocktail), Hemanta and Manna De (Non-veg Wrap and Mocktail), Byomkesh & Ajit (Small Veg Meal & Mocktail) and Feluda & Topshe (Small Non-veg Meal & Mocktail)

Cost for Two – Rupees 600 plus taxes