Earthquake Tremors In Delhi and other parts of North India how Twitter reacted rc, #Earthquake | national

#NewDelhi: A strong earthquake shook many parts of northern India, including Delhi, on Friday night. The quake was felt in parts of northern India around 10:30 pm. Its magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The quake struck at 10:34 pm on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). It lasted for a few seconds. According to ACS, the epicenter was reported in Tajikistan. However, the epicenter was reported at 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab. The NCS also said that the source was at a depth of about 10 km from the ground in the area. At the same time, the magnitude of the earthquake was initially said to be 7.1 on the Richter scale, but later that information was corrected to indicate that the magnitude was 7.3.

No reports of any damage so far in Amritsar or other parts of Punjab following the #earthquake. Top officials of PunjabPoliceInd & local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation. Praying for everyone’s safety. https://t.co/DKNNvFMPwE

– Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 12, 2021

Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone & so was unable to tweet “earthquake” while the damn ground was shaking. – Omar Abdullah (marOmarAbdullah) February 12, 2021

I shunned the blanket and grabbed my camera bag and ran out – Javed Dar Javed Dar (@ javeddar786) February 12, 2021

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s safety. https://t.co/8fU8TGQLiE – Arvind Kejriwal (rArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34 pm today: National Center for Seismology #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ywI34bDv6s – Anmol Singh Gulati (AnmolSingh2110) February 12, 2021

#Earthquake – a reminder that life is too short to waste in hate n selfishness! Spread love n Joy. – Sayema ​​(_sayema) February 12, 2021

A reminder that life is too short …. so please stand with truth .. atleast shanti sae maar paoge – Inesha Sengupta (@ IneshaSengupta2) February 12, 2021

Earthquake measuring 6.1 richter scale in Amritsar. Tremors felt in the capital. Hope all are safe and no damage. Pls stay safe. #earthquake – KhushbuSundar ❤️ (ushkhushsundar) February 12, 2021

The quake caused panic in the capital Delhi and surrounding areas for some time. Panicked Delhiites took to the streets from their homes. The same pattern is seen in many northern Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 13, 2021, 9:34 AM IST

