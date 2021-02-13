Navigation
Earthquake Tremors In Delhi and other parts of North India how Twitter reacted rc, #Earthquake | national
Many people in Punjab are on the streets in panic. Photo: ANI

After this incident, many people started sharing their panic-fear-prayer on social media. That list includes ordinary people from celebs. #Earthquake quickly became trending on Twitter.

#NewDelhi: A strong earthquake shook many parts of northern India, including Delhi, on Friday night. The quake was felt in parts of northern India around 10:30 pm. Its magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The quake struck at 10:34 pm on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). It lasted for a few seconds. According to ACS, the epicenter was reported in Tajikistan. However, the epicenter was reported at 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab. The NCS also said that the source was at a depth of about 10 km from the ground in the area. At the same time, the magnitude of the earthquake was initially said to be 7.1 on the Richter scale, but later that information was corrected to indicate that the magnitude was 7.3.

After this incident, many people started sharing their panic-fear-prayer on social media. That list includes ordinary people from celebs. #Earthquake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Many people posted pictures and videos and wrote about their panic. Many have reminded us to spread love by singing the triumph of life again. Many people will not come back to the night of panic again?

The quake caused panic in the capital Delhi and surrounding areas for some time. Panicked Delhiites took to the streets from their homes. The same pattern is seen in many northern Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:February 13, 2021, 9:34 AM IST

