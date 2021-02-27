Navigation
Eastern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India elected its new Office Bearers for the Year 2021 – 22
Eastern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on 26th February 2021 at its 8th Meeting of 23rd Regional Council elected its new Office Bearers for the Year 2021 – 22. CA. Sunil Kumar Sahoo Chairman, EIRC, CA Ravi Kumar Patwa Vice Chairman, EIRC, CA Debayan Patra Secretary, EIRC, CA Hari Ram Agarwal, Treasurer, EIRC, CA Sumit Binani Member, EIRC and CA Nitesh Kumar More Member, EIRC & Immediate Past Chairman elected as the new office Bearers for the Year 2021 – 22.

