Ekank Natak Sang Hall at Shahi Basabhavan, Rajib and Prabir are in Padmasana from today kolkata

The only question left after the landslide in Howrah district is, will the Trinamool be able to turn around in this district?

The game that started with Shuvendu Adhikari finally ended. After many dramatic ups and downs, Rajiv Bandyopadhyay, Prabir Ghoshal, Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay and Rathin Chakraborty officially joined the BJP at Amit Shah's residence today, Saturday evening. The only question left after the landslide in Howrah district is, will the Trinamool be able to turn around in this district?

Shuvendu Adhikari declared the first rebellion after leaving the party. His rise in the BJP then is like a comet. Shuvendu Adhikari started firing without taking the flag from Amit Shah. It was Amit Shah who joined the Rajivs. But even in this case Rajiv remained the trendsetter. Not the thunder, not the spectrum, not the slander, the whole event was practically tied down in Rajiv’s leadership. Before leaving the city, Rajiv had said that he wanted to work with people while maintaining good manners and not slander.

I don’t know if it’s a perfect screenplay or a private feeling. However, even today, the name of Mamata Banerjee was on the face of Prabir and Rajib. Rajiv has been with him for two decades, and Prabir Ghoshal. As a result, no one could hide his discomfort before the new journey. Prabir said that Mamata Banerjee will be respected. And Rajiv bowed to him from a distance. Then cross the new path. The screenplay of Rajiv Prabir’s joining was slightly delayed due to the cancellation of the royal meeting at Dumurjola. But before the end of time, Rajibra ended the play by going to Delhi.

Rajiv Prabir wants to work with full vigor by jumping at night, so that this theory is accepted without a team for work. Mentor Shuvendu will show them the way. He has already met and informed Rajiv that he will show the way. Many people look at this perfect frame today and say that it is full of sixteen arts. Now let’s see how much dividends the defectors can pay to Gerua Shibir.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 30, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

