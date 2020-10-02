“Ekla Chalo Re”- percussion Guru Prodyut Mukherjee’s tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st Birth Anniversary

An assembly of legends are seen together in a unique recreation of Gurudev Tagore’s iconic “EKLA CHALO RE” designed and conceptualised by composer, percussion Guru and GIMA winnerProdyut Mukherjee as a tribute to the Father of the Nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Music stalwarts Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Shaan, Vishwamohan Bhatt, Kishore Sodha, Praveen Godkhindi, Jaytirth Mevundi, Bengali actor Saheb Chatterjee and ably supported by upcoming singers Leena Ghosh and Geet are seen in this single video album “Ekla Chalo Re” along with GIMA winning composer and percussion wizard Prodyut Mukherjee.

“Ekla Chalo Re” was written during the Swadeshi period of Indian freedom movement and became one of the key songs for the Anti-Partition Movement in Bengal Presidency in 1905. It also has been a favourite anthem for numerous civil movements during phases and today in this Neo Normal pandemic times when people are fighting their own battles of survival, the song is like an inspiration and epitomises the struggle that Gandhi ji waged to earn India’s independence.

In the words of the percussion guru Prodyut Mukherjee, “ This is my and my fellow musicians’ humble tribute to our Nation and two of its greatest and most favourite sons, Gurudev Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi and what better occasion than Gandhi ji’s 151st anniversary. Let our Nation and the world be inspired and remain focussed on our struggle to overcome the battle against COVID 19.”