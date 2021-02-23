Elderly woman dies after blaze at sari shop spreads to her house

A 68-year-old woman died of possible suffocation and severe burns after a sari shop located on the ground floor of a building in Akurdi was gutted in a fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Bharti Nandlal Sarda (68), who lived in her one-room house on the first floor of a two-storey building, located next to Shri Mhalsakant College in Akurdi. Officials from Nigdi police station said the call about the fire was received around 2.45 am on Tuesday, after which the Fire Brigade was pressed into action.

Assistant Inspector Prashant Aradwad of Nigdi police station said, “The fire is suspected to have started in the sari shop. Because of storage of clothing, the blaze intensified very fast and spread to the house on the first floor. Before the fire could be brought under control, the deceased, who is believed to have made an attempt to climb down, succumbed due to possible suffocation and severe burn injuries. We have launched a probe into the cause of fire. “

Police have registered a case of fire incident and accidental death pending probe into its causes. It will also be probed if negligence on anyone’s part led to the fire and death of the woman, officials said.