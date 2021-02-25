England didn’t trust their defense: Wasim Jaffer

As told to Devendra Pandey

Most of the batsmen were out to the straighter ball. England had won the toss and they had a great chance of scoring big, like they did in Chennai. No team coming to the sub-continent should expect green tracks. They are expected to play on turning tracks. Sometimes I feel visiting teams complain a lot. When we went to Australia, one of their players had remarked ‘Come and play in Gabba.’ It’s their strength and they wanted to use it. When we go to England do we get green tops?

I agree with Rohit Sharma that teams will play to their strengths in home conditions. The current Indian bowling attack is the best bowling attack in the world. Be it spin or seam, we are the best.

I feel England batted badly in the first innings. They had brain-fade moments. Probably they were overthinking. At the same time, they relied heavily on Joe Root and Ben Stokes to deliver. If they don’t score, the other guys don’t have that experience of batting for long hours in sub-continent conditions. They did not trust their defense, which is a key to success in Test cricket. I felt the pitch was not that bad. If England had scored some 250 odd runs in the first innings, it would have been a good Test match. There is no point in blaming pitch.

More than pitch, the problem lies somewhere else. This England team has come here with textbook plans. But it does not always work. It is like they have written down something and they want to follow that. That is theory. But it is important to think on one’s feet. In the pink-ball test, they played four fast bowlers. At least look out at the soil. If on a dry pitch one team plays four fast bowlers, they will run into problems. After winning the first Test match, they were in a good position but they are just following a particular plan without using cricketing sense.