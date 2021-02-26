England men’s cricketers take offense to woman cricketer’s joke about Ahmedabad defeat

The England men’s team, which collapsed to a 10-wicket defeat to India within two days in the Ahmedabad Test on Thursday, have not taken kindly to a tweet by a woman cricketer, which thanked the men’s team for getting done within two days as the England women’s team were in action against New Zealand later.

Following the defeat, Alexandra Hartley took to Twitter to advertise that the women’s side were preparing for their 2nd ODI match against New Zealand.

“Nice of the England boys to get this test match finished just before England Women play tonight,” she said, with the clapping emojis, before adding “Catch them on @btsportcricket.”

Rory Burns hit back: “Very disappointing attitude considering all the boys do to support the Women’s game.”

James Anderson Ben Stokes also liked Burns’ tweet. However, the tweet was soon deleted.

Ben Duckett was also unimpressed with Hartley’s message and is yet to take down his post, branding it an “average tweet” while adding “don’t think any of the men’s team would be ‘clapping emojis’ if the women lost.”

Average tweet. Don’t think any of the men’s team would have been “👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” if the women lost. https://t.co/4dgW7NMEeM – Ben Duckett (@ BenDuckett1) February 25, 2021

England were bowled out within one session in their second innings and India cantered to a 49-run target in their second innings in the third session of Day 2 on Thursday.