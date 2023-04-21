 google.com, pub-8555432999068006, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Entertainment

Published:

Reading time: 9 min.
.


Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: 10 tweets to read before you watch Salman Khan and Puja Hegde’s film. We bet you’ll start loving 2017’s Tubelight.

10 Tweets About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan That Proves How This Is Probably Even Worst Than Tubelight!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde’s most-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally hit the screens on April 21 ahead of Eid 2023. The movie revolves around Bhaijaan (Salman), who has dedicated his life raising his three brothers – Ishq (Raghav Juyal), Moh (Jassie Gill) and Love (Siddharth Nigam) – and in that hustle, he decided never to marry. Salman has made a comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of four years with his action-packed drama. If you are thinking about watching the film with your friends and family this Eid weekend, then read these Tweets before deciding. We are sure you’ll fall in love with Salman Khan’s 2017’s Tubelight after watching Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Not just us, there are 10 tweets that’ll prove the same.

Here you go!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8. This one is your best yet

9.

10.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal and in important roles. Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh also play pivotal roles in the film.

The advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened Wednesday and within 24 hours, the film sold over a lakh to 1.5 lakh tickets for the opening day and the advance booking gross is between Rs 2 – 5 crore. It is expected that the film will cross Rs 15-18 crore on day 1 at the box office.




Published Date: April 21, 2023 5:40 PM IST







