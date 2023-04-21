Home

10 Tweets About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan That Proves How This Is Probably Even Worst Than Tubelight!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: 10 tweets to read before you watch Salman Khan and Puja Hegde’s film. We bet you’ll start loving 2017’s Tubelight.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde’s most-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally hit the screens on April 21 ahead of Eid 2023. The movie revolves around Bhaijaan (Salman), who has dedicated his life raising his three brothers – Ishq (Raghav Juyal), Moh (Jassie Gill) and Love (Siddharth Nigam) – and in that hustle, he decided never to marry. Salman has made a comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of four years with his action-packed drama. If you are thinking about watching the film with your friends and family this Eid weekend, then read these Tweets before deciding. We are sure you’ll fall in love with Salman Khan’s 2017’s Tubelight after watching Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Not just us, there are 10 tweets that’ll prove the same.

MOVIE REVIEW :-

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

NOTHING NEW IN THIS SALMAN KHAN STARER

NO STORY NO COMEDY NO SCRENPLAY

ONLY OVERACTING AND OVER THE TOP ACTION…

ONE WORD DISSAPOINTING

RATING ⭐/1/2 pic.twitter.com/7eWj4R3gYV — Filmi Insan (@Filmi_Insan) April 21, 2023

Who approves the looks of #SalmanKhan ? He never looked this bad and chapri in a long long time ! Two looks are good but the third one with long hairs uff …Sachme ! Positives are two action blocks, interval and climax aand Venkatesh’ s effective role .#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 21, 2023

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan

Ab retire ho jao. Koi faiyda nahi. Budhapa saaf dikh raha hai! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan — नारद™ (@TweetOfNaarad) April 21, 2023

i want to salute you Nik for tolerating the torture! God i’m unable to watch even the short clips but yes from what i’ve heard from my salmaniac friends it’s worse than race 3, tubelight & they said they had to search hard for . gigastar ko neecha dikhaya amma https://t.co/5rFNwDOjOY — (@21_yrs_on_earth) April 21, 2023

i doubt itni bekar nai hogi because Salman ki Tubelight and Bharat se jyada bekar koi movie nai ho sakti — HITENDER (@hitender1977) April 21, 2023

All the berojgar yojna actors are doing over the top acting, Bhai is unable to speak dialogues, he is taking at least 4-5 seconds to utter any dialogues ! Dialogues are extremely GHATYA and Farhad samji should be kicked out now . No more chance ..#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 21, 2023

Movie: kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan Experience: wahiyaat movie of this year, its salman khan another solo disaster after radhe ( 2021 ); you shouldn’t be watching this movie at all, avoid this one and try to watch something else, or you will be bored just like me, its so cringy.. pic.twitter.com/2NLNB1RGNV — web (@webDev444) April 21, 2023

Rating ⭐⭐

Worst film ever directed by Farhad Samji, the story of the film is very bad Music good BGM terrific

Salman Khan Acting Fabulous

Pooja Hegde acting good & Shehnaaz Gill Acting good hai

Action scenes jabardast hai #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan#SalmanKhan #PoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/LbeKueEIXj — Dilipsinh kanan (@DiLip34264778) April 21, 2023

@BeingSalmanKhan please stop making movies like kisi ka Bhai kisi ki jaan. Even Tollywood has greater content in movie with a budget less than 5 cr.

I take oath to never watch Bollywood movie again — Rushabh Nahata (@RushabhNarta) April 21, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal and in important roles. Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh also play pivotal roles in the film.

The advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened Wednesday and within 24 hours, the film sold over a lakh to 1.5 lakh tickets for the opening day and the advance booking gross is between Rs 2 – 5 crore. It is expected that the film will cross Rs 15-18 crore on day 1 at the box office.











