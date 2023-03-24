Home

3 Idiots Sequel Coming? Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Something is Cooking Between Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi And R Madhavan – Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan creates a stir online with her new video on social media in which she discusses about the possibility of a sequel to the 2009 film ‘3 Idiots’ which featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.

3 Idiots Sequel: Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have broken the internet with her latest video in which she is talking about the possible sequel to ‘3 Idiots‘. The film, which was released in the year 2009, is considered among the best works of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, and director Rajkumar Hirani who never gave any flop film in his 20-year-long career.

On Friday morning, Kareena, who played the role of Dr Pia in the movie, took to Instagram and shared a cryptic video. She used a picture of Aamir, Sharman, and Madhavan together and mentioned that while she was on a holiday, these three were cooking up something and she wonders if it was related to the 3 Idiots sequel. She also highlighted Boman Irani in the video, who played the role of Viru Sahastrabudhhe in the film, and wondered if he knows something about it.

There have been no reports about the sequel to 3 Idiots so far. And while the audience seems excited, our best guess is that this is a promotional video to create buzz about some new venture or project that the three actors might be collaborating upon.

As is, Kareena talking about the 3 Idiots sequel 14 years after the original film hit the screens, is bound to create a stir. In the film, Aamir plays the role of an orphan who goes to an engineering college and changes the way traditional education systems operate. He, as Rancho, encourages people to seek knowledge, not degrees. Among the many popular dialogues that turned into life lessons for the audience, Aamir, in a scene, says, “Success ke peeche mat bhaago, excellence ka peecha karo, success jhak maar ke tumhare peeche ayegi (don’t run after success, run after excellence).”

Do you think a 3 Idiots sequel is coming? For now, aal is well…!












