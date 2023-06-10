Home

30 Years After Leaving Rolling Stones, Bassist Bill Wyman Back In Band’s New Album

The 86-year-old Wyman was last seen in the band’s 1989 LP ‘Steel Wheels’ after which, he quit the band in 1993.

London: Legendary British rock band Rolling Stones will be reuniting with their former bassist Bill Wyman after 30 years since his departure from the band.

However, Wyman did briefly reunite with the band and played on stage with Jagger, Watts, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood for their 50th anniversary tour in 2012. Since leaving The Stones, Wyman has kept active with a solo career, with his latest solo album coming out in 2015 called ‘Back to Basics’.

Now, the former bassist will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album, which was written as a tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 at the age of 80 due to throat cancer, although his drumming will be on the LP.

According to Deadline, the band’s singer Mick Jagger (79) invited Wyman to the recording sessions in Los Angeles to work on the track.

The album is expected this fall, and will be the first Stones album since their Grammy-winning cover LP ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016, and their first of original material since ‘A Bigger Bang’, which was released in 2005.

‘Bill hasn’t seen the band together for years but always loved Charlie. This record’s really a tribute to Charlie, so he couldn’t say no,” a source told The Sun.

Reportedly, the Beatles members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will also feature on the album on bass and drums, respectively, on the album.

Rolling Stones was formed in 1962 and over the course of their career, released 23 studio albums and various live and compilation albums, making them one of the longest running bands of all time.

A major figure in rock ‘n roll, the band has incorporated multiple styles over the years including rock, pop, blues, psychedelia, R&B, country, folk, reggae, dance, world music, jazz etc, and have inspired generations of artists.















