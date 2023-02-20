Home

Entertainment

5 Most Interesting Statements Shah Rukh Khan Made in His #DontAskSRK Session, 4th is Amazing!

Shah Rukh Khan organised an #AskSRK session for fans on Twitter and here’s what he said when someone asked about his retirement plans.

5 Most Interesting Statements Shah Rukh Khan Made in His #DontAskSRK Session, 4th is Amazing!

Actor Shah Rukh Khan organised a quick Twitter session with fans on Monday evening. And as you can expect from the witty and happening superstar that he is, SRK gave many interesting replies to his fans. When someone asked him about his retirement from the movies, the popular Bollywood actor once again put his amusing self on display.

1. Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of Pathaan which continues to remain unstoppable at the Box Office. Amid all the appreciation and celebration, a fan asked the actor on Twitter: “Who will be the next big thing in bellwood after you retire ?? @iamsrk Your the best” SRK then answered (sic),” The actor replied, “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! (sic).”

I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

2. Staying true to her lovable personality, Shah Rukh even revealed that he owns a lot of pets. When a fan asked, “Do you like pets? Why did you never have one? #AskSRK (sic),” SRK wrote back, “I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me…. (sic).”

I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me…. https://t.co/JhdwLJKEXk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

3. Shah Rukh Khan also cleared the air about the reports of owning many swanky cars. When a fan said, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell? (sic),” SRK replied, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus (sic).”

Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus. https://t.co/yimFQ1kdUx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

4. SRK addressed the rumours of his next movies including Pathaan 2. Responding to a fan’s tweet about planning to work in the second film, SRK said, “Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth not listen to stupid gossip (sic)!”

Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth not listen to stupid gossip! https://t.co/Ib4ng59IO5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

5. Highlighting a fan’s tweet about looking so young at 57, SRK gave a witty reply. When a user posted the actor’s shirtless photos from the BTS of ‘Besharam Rang’ and wrote, “Khan sab FIR file kar raha hun Aap ke against ke ye bandda jhoot bolta hai ke ye 57 years ka hai @iamsrk #AskSRK (sic),” the superstar answered: “Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan (sic).”

Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan https://t.co/rIH1lnsAWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Which one of these was your favourite SRK moment and why?











