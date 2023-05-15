6 Offbeat Roles of Actor That Youll Love

Happy Birthday, Vicky Kaushal: Let’s take a look back at the actor’s best performances over the years
Vicky Kaushal, known for his remarkable acting prowess, is gearing up to celebrate his 35th birthday on May 16. He embarked on his film career with Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and initially portrayed minor roles until he landed the lead character in ‘Masaan’. From there, he consistently delivered spectacular performances that captivated audiences and garnered their affection. Notably, his roles in ‘Raazi’ and ‘Sanju’ received widespread acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a talented actor. Vicky has showcased his versatility by effortlessly transitioning between comedy, serious roles, and tragedy. A shining example of his talent is his portrayal of a military officer in the 2019 war film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.
Let’s take a look back at Vicky Kaushal’s best performances over the years:
Masaan(2015)
Vicky Kaushal made his cinematic debut in 2015 with ‘Masaan’, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-starring Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Vicky delivered a powerful performance that remains one of his career highlights. In addition, the film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival.
He essayed the character of a man who defied the world and age-old norms to fall in love but fate has different plans for him. ‘Masaan’ is still regarded as one of Vicky’s best performances.
Manmarziyaan (2018)
‘Manmarziyaan’, directed by Anurag Kashyap, starred Vicky Kaushal as Vicky Sandhu aka DJ Sands. Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu also appeared in the film. Vicky once stated that playing DJ Sands was the most liberating experience for him as an actor. Vicky in the movie is spoiled, suave, vulnerable, loving, and infantile all at the same time, and you can’t help but feel sorry for him.
Raazi (2018)
Vicky Kaushal portrayed Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani army officer who marries Sehmat, an Indian spy. The role is played by Alia Bhatt. Vicky’s controlled and emotional performance in ‘Raazi’ surely won many hearts and Vicky’s Iqbal Syed proved to be a beautifully written character by Meghna Gulzar.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
When discussing Vicky Kaushal’s career, Aditya Dhar’s film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ must be mentioned. The film will always be remembered as one of Vicky’s best. Vicky, who played Major Vihaan Singh, added courage and dignity to the part, which was inspired by a real army officer, and the film’s success propelled his ascent to stardom. It also bagged him his first National Award for his role as Major Vihaan Singh.
Sardar Udham (2021)
It’s not easy to play a historical figure, but Vicky Kaushal delivered a performance of a lifetime in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’. Vicky portrayed a revolutionary who assassinates Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab in British India, for his role in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Watch the scene where Vicky travels to the site of the massacre minutes after his fellow men and women are gunned down to appreciate his acting abilities.
Sanju (2018)
Based on Sanjay Dutt’s life played by Ranbir Kapoor directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Vicky Kaushal played an important character Kamlesh, Sanju’s close friend. The actor received a lot of appreciation from the critics and fans. Sanjay Dutt himself told Vicky Kaushal “I got really emotional with your performance. You have truly portrayed the meaning of friendship, and your act is accurate when I think of the friends I have had”. Though he wasn’t in the lead role, his small onscreen was a head-turner.
Many of his projects such as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’ are all set to release and surely the actor will impress the audience with his performance. Wishing him more success on his special day.