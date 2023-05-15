6 Offbeat Roles of Actor That Youll Love

Vicky Kaushal, known for his remarkable acting prowess, is gearing up to celebrate his 35th birthday on May 16. He embarked on his film career with Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and initially portrayed minor roles until he landed the lead character in ‘Masaan’. From there, he consistently delivered spectacular performances that captivated audiences and garnered their affection. Notably, his roles in ‘Raazi’ and ‘Sanju’ received widespread acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a talented actor. Vicky has showcased his versatility by effortlessly transitioning between comedy, serious roles, and tragedy. A shining example of his talent is his portrayal of a military officer in the 2019 war film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Let’s take a look back at Vicky Kaushal’s best performances over the years:

Masaan(2015)



Vicky Kaushal made his cinematic debut in 2015 with ‘Masaan’, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-starring Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Vicky delivered a powerful performance that remains one of his career highlights. In addition, the film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

He essayed the character of a man who defied the world and age-old norms to fall in love but fate has different plans for him. ‘Masaan’ is still regarded as one of Vicky’s best performances.

Manmarziyaan (2018)



‘Manmarziyaan’, directed by Anurag Kashyap, starred Vicky Kaushal as Vicky Sandhu aka DJ Sands. Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu also appeared in the film. Vicky once stated that playing DJ Sands was the most liberating experience for him as an actor. Vicky in the movie is spoiled, suave, vulnerable, loving, and infantile all at the same time, and you can’t help but feel sorry for him.

Raazi (2018)