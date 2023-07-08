Home

72 Hoorain HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

72 Hoorain leaked online: Controversial film starring Pawan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

72 Hoorain Leaked Online For Free Download: Controversial film 72 Hoorain was leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. July 7. Starring Pawan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir, the film is a strong satire on those who believe terrorism is the way to heaven where they will be awarded all the luxury and pleasures of the world by the almighty. The film hasn’t fared well at the Box Office on its first day but it already received a National Award four years back. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, 72 Hoorain was leaked in HD quality for free download in tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, 72 Hoorain’s sudden leak might affect Box Office business.

72 Hoorain is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan who has earlier helmed Lahore, his first feature film. It is backed by producer Ashoke Pandit and others who believed that it could cash upon the mood of the nation set by the success of the movies like ‘The Kashmir Files‘ and ‘The Kerala Story‘.

72 Hoorain has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Carry On Jatta 3, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).
















