9 Years After PK, Aamir Khan to Reunite With Rajkumar Hirani For a Biopic – Deets Inside

Reports suggest that Aamir Khan an Rajkumar Hirani have finally found a subject that can reunite them for the audience nine years after the success of PK.

Aamir Khan reunites with Rajkumar Hirani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan new movie: Nearly nine years after PK, Aamir Khan might just be back with Rajkumar Hirani for yet another special film. The actor is currently on a break from the movies and is focussing on his production house. However, a report has been circulating around, mentioning a possible reunion of Hirani and Khan very soon. It is reported that the director has pitched a story to Aamir and the latter has liked it.

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, this time, Rajkumar Hirani went with a biopic story to Aamir and the actor showed his interest. The project is something that resonates well with the sensibilities of both the actor and the director and the duo is confident about teaming up on it. The report quoted a source as saying, “It’s a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other, and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It’s a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited.”

Hirani is currently busy working on ‘Dunki‘ with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu and this new project will only see the green light next year. “Having said that, Raju sir is presently busy with Dunki and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the release of his film with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the discussion at present is at a nascent stage, it seems promising,” added the source.

Dunki is going to be the big Christmas release this year and is expected to create another kind of Box Office storm, especially after what Pathaan has done for SRK. The film also features Vicky Kaushal in an important role and that’s another factor that’s going to work in its favour.

Aamir, meanwhile, is on a break from the screen after the debacle of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which was released last year to poor reviews. The reunion of this successful jodi after PK and 3 Idiots is certainly going to be extremely special. What do you think?
















