Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Review: A Howling Rani Mukerji Failed by Daily Soap-Like Melodrama

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Review: Rani Mukerji plays an immigrant mother who fights an entire nation to get her kids back, shaking the systems and struggling with patriarchy. But, you get shaken with a deafening sense of melodrama instead.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Review: A mother’s plight is not to be dramatised. A woman’s aching for her kids can’t be weaved into gimmicky melodrama with wailing and screeching. And the mention of the patriarchy can’t be left untreated in any story on-screen. Those are all the areas where Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashmima Chibber, lacks. Starring a powerhouse performer, Rani Mukerji, the film tries to display the real-life journey of Sagarika Chakraborty who ran from pillar to post in her struggle against a whole country to get her kids back. The incident dates back to the year 2011 when Sagarika and her husband Anurup shifted to Norway and their little kids – a six-month-old daughter, and a two-year-old son were taken by the Norwegian child welfare department. As the case went on, the parents were told that certain habits, as normal (for Indians) as feeding their child with hands and sleeping with them, were considered offensive. The child welfare association put the kids into foster care until they turn 18, and that’s where a mother’s unrelentless fight began.

Rani Mukerji, who’s a mother herself and has been raised in a Bengali household, seems tailor-made for the role. However, not in any scene did it look like the writers or the director trusted her with her skills. Especially in the first half of the film, Rani’s character Debika Chatterjee fails to evoke any emotion from the audience. And that’s quite a livid situation to be in when you are playing a mother who’s been deprived of the right to be with her child, and worst, been declared mentally unfit for caring for them the way she deems fit. In her Jamdani sarees, the Shakha Pola bangles, bindi, kajal, and the conch shell that she blows every morning in front of Maa Durga at her carefully setup small temple in the house, Rani is made to look like a woman totally conjoined with her roots. It is also established that a mother, especially an Indian one, would be high on emotions when it comes to kids, but in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee…‘, Debika beats even the likes of Nirupa Roys and Reema Lagoos with her melodrama.

In a scene, Debika is promised her kids by the court and she reaches the foster home only to find that the authorities have put a stay order on the decision. She breaks down like a toddler and barges into the facility rooms in an attempt to find her kids while everyone else keeps running after her to not do anything that can add more to their worries. She doesn’t comply when security asks her to leave. This altercation leads to her being dragged as she howls. Now, this scene, which had all the potential to break you into tears, instead makes you question her sense of pragmatism in such situations. A science graduate who was a working woman once, and above all, a mother who is ready to do whatever is in her power for the safe return of her kids, is expected to behave sensibly. A woman of courage, who’s ready to fight the authorities of a foreign land, would do what’s best for her kids and that doesn’t certainly include creating a scene – exactly where you drift away from lending sympathy to her.

The story alone stirs up the shock but the writer’s attempt at sensationalizing it further lets you down. Debika and Anirudh aren’t the happiest couple in their marriage. In fact, ample hints are given where Debika is portrayed as the victim of domestic violence, stuck with an ungrateful husband who only cares about his impending citizenship, and not to mention, the inherent patriarchy involving a mother-in-law who would tell her ‘mere bete ne bahot chhoot di hui hai tujhe‘. But, what’s next? An educated woman like Debika never yearns for that respect. Neither from her husband nor from the government. You want to see her rising, fighting for her dignity while she’s anyway going through her worst, but you don’t see that strength. You are ready to root for that pride but you never get to see it in her. You want to believe in her as the heroine of her story, but you don’t get to clap for her. The only scene that gives a glimpse of that strength is when Debika reaches out to the government official, played by Neena Gupta (in real-life, Sushma Swaraj, and Brinda Karat), and convinces her to look at her case as ‘desh ka mudda‘. But, it’s too late to wake up your interest by then.

The story of a mother’s struggle should have left you weeping as an Indian audience. A mother’s plea never needs anything extra to be sold to the Indian hearts. Underestimating the story is the most basic and probably the biggest mistake that the makers have done here. The failure of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is that it is a forgettable film, with such an unforgettable real-life story.

Stars: 2 and a 1/2












