Home

Entertainment

A Sneak-Peak into Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Brand-New Lavish Home in Mumbai

As newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their way to Mumbai on Saturday, a video of their brand-new apartment has been doing the rounds on internet.

A Sneak-Peak into Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Brand-New Lavish Home in Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been a huge talk for over a week now. As the newlyweds made their way to Mumbai on Saturday, a video of their new home has been doing the rounds on internet. A video shared by the paparazzi on Instagram shows Sidharth and Kiara’s brand-new apartment in Mumbai.

Before their wedding, there were reports that Sidharth is looking for the dream home for him and Kiara to settle in. The actor currently lives in a lavish apartment in Bandra’s affluent Pali Hill neighbourhood, but he is looking for his love nest. It appears that they have already found one. Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani posted a video of a high-rise building on his Instagram. According to the video, this is the building where Sidharth and Kiara’s newly purchased apartment is located. Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Brand New Home in Mumbai

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. A day after their wedding, the newlywed couple jetted off to Delhi where they hosted a private reception for close friends and relatives on Friday night. On Saturday the couple made their way home in Mumbai. The newlyweds spotted arriving in Mumbai, for the first time as a married couple. Kiara looked every bit stunning in yellow Anarkali set. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was seen in decent white kurta, pants.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be hosting their Mumbai reception on February 12 at the St. Regis Hotel. Times of India reported that the couple has invited Vikram Batram’s brother Vishal Batra to the reception. Sidharth played the role of Vikram Batra in his biopic, Shershaah. This was his first film with Kiara Advani who played the role of Batra’s fiance. Batra lost his life in the Kargil War.











