Director Onir on Priyanka Chopra’s Statement on Bollywood: ‘A Truth Everyone is Aware…’

In a series of tweets, filmmaker Onir said that whatever actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed about Bollywood is a truth that everyone is aware of.

Filmmaker Onir has said that Priyanka Chopra’s recent statements on the functioning of Bollywood are truth and everyone is aware of it. Sharing a response to a recent article on Priyanka’s statements, Onir in his tweet said on Monday, “A truth everyone is aware… once in a while the discourse surfaces and then the world goes back to the same practices and much of the media that criticises busy being paparazzi to star kids and media refusing to talk to “outsider” newcomers. While those successful get cleverly appropriated by the same people who have created these walls and the rest… keep trying to break the wall with studios/ platforms/financiers of how to become ‘viable’.”

In an interview with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka had said that some people pushed her into a corner, and it eventually led to her exit from Bollywood. Without taking names, she talked about being.

Priyanka added that she was “being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Sharing the reason for speaking up after such a long time, Priyanka said in a press conference. “First, I spoke during the podcast about my journey across my childhood, teenage years, the initial phase of my career, and eventually the incident that changed a few things for me.”

She added, “I have had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I’m coming from. I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel on April 28.











